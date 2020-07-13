St. Lucie County mandates masks in public

Starting on Wednesday, everyone must wear face coverings in public places in St. Lucie County.
Under an emergency order issued on Monday, face coverings must be worn inside all public buildings, businesses, and establishments, as well as outdoors when social distancing cannot be practiced.
In addition, masks must be worn by customers who are dining inside and outside of restaurants, except when they are "actively consuming food and beverages."
"Our numbers have continually increased," said Clint Sperber, the health director for St. Lucie County. "Protection increases when all people are wearing face coverings."
The mask mandate does not apply to children who are under two years old, along with people with severe medical conditions or disabilities who cannot wear a mask.
The face covering mandate will be in place for at least 30 days, and people who don't follow the rules could face fines up to $125.
"This is about a message of importance that says we need to take this seriously, and we need to reverse this trend," said county administrator Howard Tipton.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 3,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 64 deaths.
