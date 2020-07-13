Teachers rally in Martin County

A group of Martin County teachers joined in solidarity on Monday against the decision to reopen schools.
During the "No Voice, No Choice" rally outside the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, teachers sought answers and demanded their voices be heard.
In an effort to promote social distancing during the demonstration, some educators remained in their cars, while other stood far apart and displayed signs.
Last week, Martin County leaders agreed to offer two options for students and parents for the upcoming school year.
Option one includes the traditional classroom in-person learning. Option two is remote learning.
Teachers tell WPTV the only option they were given was to return to the classroom. They also voiced their frustrations adding that reopening schools is a step in the wrong direction.
"The Martin County cases spiking in Indiantown, Stuart, absolutely not," organizer Kimberly Davis said. "Our infection rate right now per capita is 15.1%. Someone needs to own up to the decision and say whether this is safe or not. We see the numbers."
Martin County health officials said the decision to reopen schools is in direct response to the state's emergency order mandating that schools be open five days per week.
Parents wishing to enroll their students in option two have until Sunday, July 19 to submit their commitment form.
