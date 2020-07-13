Window washer rescued from high-rise in North Palm Beach

A tense rescue unfolded on Monday morning at a high-rise building in North Palm Beach.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Derek Wiley said rescuers were dispatched to a 23-story building in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive about 10 a.m.
Wiley said a window washer was hanging from the 15th floor of the building, yelling for help.
Slowly and carefully, a firefighter lowered himself from the roof of the high-rise, made contact with the worker on the side of the building and then safely lowered him to the ground.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the window washer walking away from the building once he was on the ground, appearing to be OK.
It's unclear why the worker got stuck on the side of the high-rise.
