Woman found dead inside abandoned Delray Beach home that caught fire

A woman was found dead inside an abandoned home that caught fire Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.
Firefighters were called to the abandoned home on Southwest Fourth Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m. Monday.
When police and firefighters entered the home, they found a woman dead inside, police spokesman Ted White said.
The woman's body was taken to a medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Scripps Only Content 2020