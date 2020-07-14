CareerSource grants help employers hire without the worry of covering payroll costs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — CareerSource is getting the Treasure Coast back to work by helping employers with their payroll.
The non-profit is connecting job seekers with temporary positions and covering the cost of their paychecks.
The program is for workers in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties who lost their job during the pandemic.
"If you're sitting at home, it's really important for you to reach out to your community. If you're not doing anything right now, and you're just sitting at home, please reach out and help your community. There's a great need out there for the employers that we have. They need your help, and this is one way to do that," said Teri Graul of CareerSource Research Coast.
Funding from recent grants is making this program possible.
For more information visit the CareerSource Research Coast website.
Scripps Only Content 2020