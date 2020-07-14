30 companies to be part of South Florida Tech Virtual Career Expo to hire 500 people

Thirty companies will be a part of Wednesday's virtual career expo, looking to fill about 500 jobs.
Nikki Cabus is the Vice President of Development for Palm Beach Tech. The company is teaming up with CareerSource Palm Beach County to host the expo.
"So you are not just going in looking at a job description on a website and that's it. You can also research about the company, visit their social," said Cabus.
There will also be workshops to help the applicants and a time for questions and answers.
"We have live hours, so one at 9 a.m., noon, and at 6 p.m., where we are asking the hiring companies to have somebody on their end to be there for a chat," added Cabus.
Shay Berman is the founder and CEO of Digital Resource in downtown West Palm Beach.
"We are looking for people who are highly motivated, very energetic, fun can fit right into our culture." Berman hopes to fill those positions through the virtual tech career expo.
"We are looking to fill some creative and content writing roles. We are looking to bring in more web developers, graphic designers, social media people, and people who are really great at managing accounts," he explained.
Modernizing Medicine, which develops software for the medical field is also hiring.
"We have software support positions, which are great entry-level positions into the company. These are frontline call center type of positions. We have sale positions as well, so medical billing and then we also have more technical roles," said Diane Dagher.
A wide array of tech jobs.
"We do actually have different categories in there. So that you can find non-tech jobs, internships even part-time or contract work as well," added Cabus.
The virtual career expo will take place on July 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To sign up, click here.
For more information about the South Florida Tech Virtual Career Expo, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020