Deadline approaching for St. Lucie Co. students

Clint Sperber, Health Officer and Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County, will address the School Board of St. Lucie County Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
This comes one day after the county issued a new mask mandate that will take effect on Wednesday.
The school district cites the recent executive order that has required schools to open for students five days a week in a traditional setting unless advised or directed by the Florida Department of Health or local health authorities. Therefore, Sperber will provide the board with the latest state and local data regarding COVID-19 and its effect on the county. In addition, he will answer questions from board members.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, St. Lucie Public Schools and The Department of Health in St. Lucie have engaged in collaborative conversations and strategic planning to provide the safest teaching and learning environment possible. Superintendent E. Wayne Gent stated, “I have invited Mr. Sperber to share critical data trends impacting recommendations with the Board and to answer any questions they may have.”
St. Lucie County is giving parents three options for their kids for the next school year. They have until tomorrow to decide if they want an online option. Parents can choose from traditional, in-person classes, distance learning, or the Mosaic Digital Academy which requires a year commitment. If parents want to choose a virtual option, they must complete a form online or over the phone by the end of the day Wednesday, July 15.
Scripps Only Content 2020