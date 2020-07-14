Florida athletic director says he had bout with coronavirus

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said Tuesday during a Zoom call with reporters that he tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Stricklin said he was initially mad at himself after the diagnosis.
"I thought I was being careful," he said.
He said he had about 48 hours where he felt really crummy and probably another three or four days where he didn't feel like doing much before going back to normal.
Stricklin said he quarantined for 10 days after the test results and emphasized the importance of "wearing the masks and physical distancing."
