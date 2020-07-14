Florida smashes state record for deaths with 132; cases up 9,194

Florida set a record for new reported deaths in one day, 132, smashing the former mark of 120 last week, as cases failed to reach five digits, 9,194, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 13 to 624 after 5 Monday, 12 Sunday and a record 20 last Tuesday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,409, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state remained at 104 for a total death count of 4,513.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County remained at 64, Martin County stayed at 42 and Indian River rose by 1 to 22 with Okeechobee reporting is first two deaths Saturday.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, increasing by 64 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,175, a rise of 32 in one day and 118 in one week. Broward remained at 464 for the second day in a row and 46 over 7 days.
Forty-seven of the 132 deaths reported Tuesday – 35.6 of the total – were in South Florida for a total of 2,494 or 56.6 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases failed to hit five digits in the state for the seventh time. Monday's cases were 12,624 and Sunday's cases total was 15,300 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. Previous highs in Florida were 11,458 on week ago Saturday, 11,433 on Friday, 10,360 Saturday and 10,059 last Sunday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.3 percent of the state's population at 291,629, which is third in the nation behind New York and California. Texas is fourth.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 77,835 for an increase of 36.4 percent. Last Sunday, cases passed 200,000.
Deaths rose by 468 in the state over seven days for 12.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 68 for 12.2 percent. Recently, the state increase was half that. The U.S. figure is 3.6 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 473 compared 788 Monday and a record 1,171 Sunday for a total of 22,279 including residents and nonresidents. Cases increased by 396 last Tuesday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,990, compared with 3,269 the day before, and Broward at 1,330 vs. 1,459. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 73 in St. Lucie, 136 in Martin, 78 in Indian River and 15 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. Through Monday, the total was 2,742,613, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That figure is 12.8 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
