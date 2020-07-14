Florida smashes state record for deaths with 132 more; cases up 9,194

Florida set a record for newly reported deaths in one day, 132, smashing the former mark of 120 last week, as cases failed to reach five digits, 9,194, the positive rate hit 11 percent and tests in one day declined significantly to 67,160, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 13 to 624, including the youngest newly reported death in the state, a 24-year-old man, after 5 Monday, 12 Sunday and a record 20 last Tuesday.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Monday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,409, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state increased by 1 to 105 for a total death count of 4,514.
The number of deaths reported Tuesday rose dramatically from 35 on Monday and 45 Sunday. Traditionally, numbers are lower from weekend data. Last Tuesday, the increase was 63. The previous record of 120 was last Thursday, followed by 93 Friday then 95 Saturday. Until last week, the record was 83 on Tuesday, April 28.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County remained at 64, Martin County stayed at 42 and Indian River rose by 1 to 22 with the death of a 88-year-old man. Okeechobee reported is first two deaths Saturday.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, increasing by 64 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,175, a rise of 32 in one day and 118 in one week. Broward remained at 464 for the second day in a row and 46 over 7 days. Lee County is in fourth place with 203 deaths.
In South Florida, there were 46 of the 132 deaths reported Tuesday – 34.8 – for a total of 2,493 or 56.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases failed to hit five digits in the state for the seventh time. Monday's cases were 12,624 and Sunday's cases total was 15,300 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. Previous highs in Florida were 11,458 on week ago Saturday, 11,433 on Friday, 10,360 Saturday and 10,059 last Sunday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 1.3 percent of the state's population at 291,629, which is third in the nation behind New York and California. Texas is fourth.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 77,835 for an increase of 36.4 percent. Last Sunday, cases passed 200,000.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,688,366, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That figure is 12.6 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
The overall positive rate climbed to 11 percent from 10.7 percent the day before. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 18.31 percent of results reported by labs Monday after 12.90 the day before, a record 20,71 five days ago and 16.69 two weeks ago when there were 45,408 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 22.1 in Miami-Dade, 16.1 in Broward, 12.6 in Martin, 16.0 in Palm Beach, 11.0 in St. Lucie, 15.8 in Okeechobee and 6.1 in Indian River.
There were 67,160 tests from labs on Monday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies compared with 112,261 the day before and a record 142,970 the previous day. Two weeks ago there were 43,530.
The state reported 15.02 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Monday compared with 11.46 the day before and 15.18 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39 and 41 for tests reported Monday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.5 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 18,881 have been hospitalized in data through Monday, which is an increase of 383 in one day, compared with 338 the day before.
Deaths rose by 468 in the state over seven days for 12.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 68 for 12.2 percent. Recently, the state increase was half that. The U.S. figure is 3.6 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 473 compared 788 Monday and a record 1,171 Sunday for a total of 22,279 including residents and nonresidents. Cases increased by 396 last Tuesday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,990, compared with 3,269 the day before, and Broward at 1,330 vs. 1,459. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 73 in St. Lucie, 136 in Martin, 78 in Indian River and 15 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 4,641 cases in one week for a 26.3 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 18,745 at 36.7 percent and Broward by 10,219 at 45.2 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 439 cases for 17.8 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 779 for 33.1 percent, Indian River County by 368 for 38.0 percent and Okeechobee County by 130 for 28.8 percent.
Deaths
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 593, which reported no new deaths Monday.
The state on Tuesday identified 13 deaths in Palm Beach County: two women 72 and 81 and 11 men from 24 to 85, including one 36.
Testing
Palm Beach County has 22,279 cases out of 190,276 total tested for 11.7 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 69,803 positive cases out of 440,839 tested for 15.8 percent, and Broward is second with 32,814 cases and 283,743 tested for 11.6 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,900 of 20,671 for 14.0 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 3,134 positive out of 29,912 for 10.5 percent, Indian River with 1,337 out of 19,488 for 6.9 percent and Okeechobee with 581 out of 4,675 for 12.4 percent.
Glades County has the highest percentage in the state at 27. The lowest is Franklin at 3.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.6 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 4.0 percent in the United States and 4.3 percent worldwide, which neared 575,000 deaths and passed 13.2 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.8 percent, compared with Broward at 1.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.0 percent in St. Lucie, 1.6 percent in Indian River, 1.4 percent in Martin and 0.3 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 199 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 418 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,668 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 73.8 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 12 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward (one was listed Sunday), a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Twenty-six people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old woman from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,538 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 36 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 4,553 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 154, and 97 were hospitalized. From ages 5-14, there are 9,867, an increase of 394 with 73 in the hospital at one time.
From the infant to 54 age group, 211,701 of the 287,789 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 322 have died for a 0.15 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 247,329 cases. A total of 740 have died for a 0.30 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 5,331, an increase of 99. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 79 to 4,210, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,970 from 1,923, Boca Raton at 2,686, up from 2,593, Delray Beach at 1,473 from 1,433. A total of 409 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,934, an increase of 40, followed by Stuart with 1,448 vs. 1,430.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 9 to 265, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 18,881 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 16,425 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,115 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 31 compared with 11 the day before; 243 in Martin, an increase of 6; 248 in St. Lucie with an increase of 1, Indian River increased by 4 to 97 and Okeechobee increased from 50 to 54.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,158, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 261 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 44 and in Palm Beach County it was 2.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 94 behind No. 8 Connecticut, which reported 23 deaths Monday.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 138,247, including an increase of 465 Monday after 380 Sunday.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 135,582.
Cases reached 3,479,483, with an increase of 65,488. They passed 70,000 Friday.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 378 more deaths and 50,584 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,268 at 4.0 percent.
Texas had the most deaths with 43 and is in 11th place overall.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,445, including 42 more Monday after a high of 799 in April. New York City had no deaths ocurring Sunday for the first time since the pandemic. The state's percentage share has been decreasing for weeks to 23.5 percent.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 30, No. 3 Massachusetts 5, No. 4 Illinois 6, No. 5 California 23, No. 6 Pennsylvania 5, No. 7 Michigan 7 and No. 10 Louisiana 7.
No. 14 Georgia added 25 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place and reported 14 deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 12.5 percent of the 3,731 additional deaths Monday – and 24.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 34,766 at 6.4 percent.
The additional death toll last Sunday was 4,122.
Cases increased by 195,878 after a record 236,918 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 770 deaths after 659 Sunday for a total of 72,921. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 21,783 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,887,959 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 485 more deaths late Monday compared with 276 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4. On Sunday, Mexico moved past Italy in fourth place and has a total of 35,491. In addition, there were 4,685 cases, behind the record 7,280 Thursday.
India added 540 deaths after 500 Sunday to rise to 23,727 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported 28,179 cases one day after 29,108 cases for a third-place total of 907,645, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 21 to 11 – among the lowest since the pandemic for third place with 44,830, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 13 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France added 18 and and No. 7 Spain 1.
Germany, which at one time was in the top 10 and now is in 13th place, reported no deaths for the first time since the pandemic on Sunday and another 5 Monday.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 203 after a record 221 Thursday. No. 10 Peru had 184.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 733,699, including an additional 6,537. The nation gained 104 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 7 deaths for a total of 8,790 as well as 565 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 11 deaths for a total of 5,536 in 17th and 31 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported 1 deaths to rise to 253 as well as 3 more cases.
No. 22 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 3 cases Tuesday.
