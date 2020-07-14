Gov. DeSantis to give 1 p.m. coronavirus update in Miami

July 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 12:48 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a visit to Miami on Tuesday.

The governor is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with mayors throughout Miami-Dade County at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 1 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 291,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 4,409 deaths, which is a record increase of 132 deaths in just one day.

