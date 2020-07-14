Gov. DeSantis holds coronavirus roundtable in Miami

July 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 3:43 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with local leaders in Miami on Tuesday, focusing on ways to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Joining the governor at the roundtable were Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, among others.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 291,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 4,409 deaths, which is a record increase of 132 deaths in just one day.

