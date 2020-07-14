Indian River County considers mask mandate

As more communities on the Treasure Coast begin to require face masks in public, the discussion is turning to Indian River County on Tuesday.
Leaders are considering a countywide mask mandate to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
If the measure is approved by county commissioners, everyone would have to wear a face covering inside all public buildings and businesses in Indian River County where social distancing is not possible.
In addition, face coverings would also be required outdoors if social distancing is not possible while attending a gathering of 50 or more people.
There would be several exceptions to the mandate, including children under two years old, people who have an existing health condition or disability and can't wear a face covering, people who are eating or drinking in restaurants, and those who are exercising.
Currently, masks must be worn in Indian River County government facilities and on county transportation. Workers at places like restaurants, retail stores, and salons must also wear face coverings.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indian River County, including 21 deaths.
