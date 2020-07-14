Indian River County considers mask mandate

Indian River County leaders are considering a countywide mask mandate on Tuesday to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
If the measure is approved by county commissioners, everyone would have to wear face coverings inside all public buildings and businesses in Indian River County where social distancing is not possible.
In addition, anyone using public transportation would have to wear a face covering.
There would be several exceptions to the mandate, including children under two years old, people who have an existing health condition or disability and can't wear a face covering, and people who are eating or drinking in restaurants.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indian River County, including 21 deaths.
