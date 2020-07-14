Indian River County to discuss new mask mandate

July 14, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 7:43 AM

As more communities on the Treasure Coast begin to require face masks, the discussion turns to Indian River County Tuesday.

Indian River County Commissioners will discuss putting a stricter mask mandate in place.

Right now, masks must be worn in county facilities and on county transportation. Workers at places like stores, restaurants and salons must also wear masks.

[ According to a county report, the proposed new ordinance would require a face mask for everyone in a public indoor space where social distancing is not possible. ]

Face coverings would also be required outside if social distancing is not possible while attending a gathering with 50 or more people.

Masks can be removed for exercising, eating and drinking. Children under 2 would not need a mask and people with medical conditions would also be exempt.

Commissioners will discuss the ordinance at their 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday morning. If approved, the order would take effect on Thursday.

