Indian River County to discuss new mask mandate

As more communities on the Treasure Coast begin to require face masks, the discussion turns to Indian River County Tuesday.
Indian River County Commissioners will discuss putting a stricter mask mandate in place.
Right now, masks must be worn in county facilities and on county transportation. Workers at places like stores, restaurants and salons must also wear masks.
Face coverings would also be required outside if social distancing is not possible while attending a gathering with 50 or more people.
Masks can be removed for exercising, eating and drinking. Children under 2 would not need a mask and people with medical conditions would also be exempt.
Commissioners will discuss the ordinance at their 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday morning. If approved, the order would take effect on Thursday.
Scripps Only Content 2020