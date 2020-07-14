Indian River County votes down mask mandate

Indian River County became the first local county on Tuesday to vote down a countywide mask mandate to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with the mandate, which would've required everyone to wear a face covering inside all public buildings and businesses in Indian River County where social distancing is not possible.
Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties have all passed countywide mask mandates, while Okeechobee County has not considered one as of yet.
Currently, masks must be worn in Indian River County government facilities and on county transportation. Workers at restaurants, grocery stores, food service, salons, gyms, any retail establishments, or businesses open to the public must also wear face coverings.
The general public is strongly encouraged, but not required to face coverings in all other public places.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indian River County, including 21 deaths.
