LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update in Miami
July 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 2:00 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a visit to Miami on Tuesday.

The governor is holding a roundtable discussion with mayors throughout Miami-Dade County at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 291,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 4,409 deaths, which is a record increase of 132 deaths in just one day.

