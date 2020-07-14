Martin County working on permanent fix to flood damage

Martin County is laying out its plans for a permanent fix after severe flooding damaged a number of homes in the Hobe Heights community.
Pumps are still running on Tuesday and the water line can be seen on a wooden fence outside David Cram’s home.
The flooding has receded, but the frustration hasn’t washed away.
"I have dogs, I have my mom who’s over 70," Cram said. "We’re concerned about the pandemic. It’s bad enough I have to worry about walking out my front door and stepping in toxic stuff."
Public works officials told Martin County commissioners that 20 homes in this neighborhood were damaged after unrelenting rain last month in Hobe Sound.
But the flooding returned this past weekend.
"None of us can start rebuilding right now because you can start and the house would flood again," said resident Diana Mack.
The county has applied for a state grant and FEMA funding to help pay for a $8.6 million project to build a formal pump station, elevate the roads, and increase the retention pond capacity to prevent repeated flooding.
But 13 homes would still be vulnerable, and the county would buy them out.
"I think it’s awful, I think trying to force people out of their homes is ridiculous," Cram said.
The Florids Department of Emergency Management has expedited the request and we’re told will complete its review for the funding in 90 days.
But the county would be on the hook for 25% of the $8.6 million.
So commissioners have asked staff to create a Capitol Improvement Project and to also apply for other grants.
