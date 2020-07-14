Monetary incentives offered to young people for completing job certification programs

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FLA. – Paving the way to a successful career can come with a big payoff for young adults on the Treasure Coast.
CareerSource Research Coast is providing monetary incentives to those who complete one of the many free job certification programs.
“We have a lot of kids that are coming in looking for jobs because their parents are out of work so the kids are trying to help out with some money to support the family,” said Angie Strickland, program manager for CareerSource Research Coast Youth Connections.
The Youth Connections program is available to Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River County residents between 16 to 24 years old.
The eligibility-based program streamlines the process for those seeking employment opportunities.
“No one works for free so we incentivize everything we do,” Strickland said. “When they complete their paid internship, we pay them $150 because they completed it. When they get their GED diploma we pay them $200. When they complete the program we pay them $150, so why not?”
There are several career coaches on-site to offer one-on-one assistance with resumes, interviews and job-readiness skills.
For more information about the Youth Connections program, visit the CareerSource Research Coast website.
