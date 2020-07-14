Palm Beach County to restrict food, alcohol services after 11 p.m.

Palm Beach County intends to restrict the hours that restaurants can serve food and alcohol to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker said Tuesday that she will sign an executive order prohibiting food and liquor services between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The order is part of an effort by county commissioners to curtail after-hours gatherings at dining establishments.
"I believe strongly that if these establishments that are having these parties after hours are, in fact, the cause of the spike in cases, that we need to have enforcement that's a lot stronger," Commissioner Hal Valeche said.
Valeche said he wasn't sure about imposing "draconian-type fines" but believes establishments in violation of state and county orders should receive more than a "slap on the wrist."
"Because a lot of these businesses, if it's a couple-of-hundred-dollar fine, they'd consider it a cost of doing business and they continue to violate the law, so I think there needs to be a law enforcement presence not a code enforcement presence," Valeche said.
Valeche also said he believes Sheriff Ric Bradshaw would be "quite aggressive" about pursuing violators.
Mayor Dave Kerner added that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is "empowered at a higher level to do some regulatory enforcement, including but not limited to revoking of the liquor license on the spot for overt violations."
However, he did say that the county is transitioning from education of the law to enforcement.
Baker said she's working on modifying the county ordinance to include more severe fines for violators.
"They're putting us all in danger," she said.
Scripps Only Content 2020