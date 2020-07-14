Treasure Coast business owner calls new employee 'one in a million'

A Treasure Coast pest control company has been in business for the last 25 years, but claims a brand new employee has been its best hire to date.
Vincent Scavone, owner of Vincent Scavone Pest Control, is sharing glowing reviews about Angel Negron, a new technician he hired three months ago.
Scavone decided to expand earlier this year and went to CareerSource Research Coast to look for a candidate.
He continues to celebrate his choice ever since hiring Negron three months ago.
“He picked up everything really fast,” said Scavone. “If you work hard and show up every day like Angel does you should have no trouble getting a job. A lot of people are looking for good people who want to show up and get to work.”
Angel Negron also calls the job a rare opportunity after the pandemic shifted his career plans.
“Earlier this year I got my barbering license and was pursuing that field,” said Negron. “I had to drop out of that for a little bit. Luckily I found Vince.”
Negron is sharing his story with hopes of encouraging other job seekers be open to change during this time of transition.
“Just keeping going at it and try not lose that faith,” said Negron. “It will eventually come.”
