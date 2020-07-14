WATCH LIVE: St. Lucie Co. health official speaks to school board

Clint Sperber, health officer and administrator for the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County, was speaking to the St. Lucie County school board Tuesday morning.
This comes one day after the county issued a new mask mandate that will take effect on Wednesday.
The school district cites a recent executive order that has required schools to open for students five days a week in a traditional setting unless advised or directed by the Florida Department of Health or local health authorities. Therefore, Sperber was providing the board with the latest state and local data regarding COVID-19 and its effect on the county. In addition, he will answer questions from board members.
While the number of cases is going up in St. Lucie County, the percentage of positive rates is going down, Sperber said.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, St. Lucie Public Schools and the Department of Health in St. Lucie County have engaged in collaborative conversations and strategic planning to provide the safest teaching and learning environment possible.
"I have invited Mr. Sperber to share critical data trends impacting recommendations with the board and to answer any questions they may have," Superintendent E. Wayne Gent said.
St. Lucie County is giving parents three options for their kids for the next school year. They have until Wednesday to decide if they want an online option.
Parents can choose from traditional in-person classes, distance learning or the Mosaic Digital Academy, which requires a one-year commitment. If parents want to choose a virtual option, they must complete a form online or over the phone by the end of the day Wednesday.
