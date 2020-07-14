Woman found dead in Delray fire ruled homicide

A woman found dead Monday morning inside an abandoned Delray Beach house is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 26 S.W. 4th Ave. around 6:16 a.m.
Police spokesman Ted White said the victim, identified as Stacey Passick, 53, was found inside the building.
Passick's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where her death was ruled a homicide, White said.
Police said Passick was homeless and often seen on Atlantic Avenue near Interstate 95.
Detectives and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the case should contact Delray Beach Detective Lunsford at 561-314-9015.
