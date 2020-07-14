18-year-old driver and passenger killed in West Palm Beach crash

A teen and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to West Palm Beach police.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Rd. and South Australian Ave.
Authorities say the driver of a Nissan failed to stop at the red light, striking a Honda on the passenger side.
According to police, the driver of the Honda 18-year-old Alejandro Garcia Suarez and his passenger Denia Mena Canto were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was injured and transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation, but authorities say alcohol and drugs don't appear to be a factor.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department, 561-822-1900.
