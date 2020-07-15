Crews respond to fire at Singer Island high-rise building

July 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 5:28 PM

A small fire Wednesday afternoon at a Singer Island high-rise building prompted multiple agencies to respond.

Small fire breaks out at a Singer Island highrise. One person is being treated and the fire has been put out.

According to Riviera Beach Police Department, someone left a stove on at a 16th-floor condo located at 5280 Ocean Way.

The fire prompted alarms to activate in the building.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Riviera Beach police and fire, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The northbound lane of Ocean Way was blocked to traffic for several hours. However, at times cars were allowed to use the southbound lane to go north.

