Ex-sheriff, current candidate in hospital with coronavirus

The disgraced former sheriff of Broward County has been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Scott Israel is "in a local area hospital for further evaluation" after testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night, he said Wednesday in a statement on his campaign's Facebook page.
"After experiencing symptoms over the past several days and at the urging of family and friends, I decided to take another coronavirus test," Israel said. "This time, unfortunately, the test was positive. Like most of you, I took precautions, followed the advice of health experts, wore a mask in public, washed my hands regularly and observed social distancing. Yet, despite this vigilance, I have contracted the virus."
Israel, who was the last elected sheriff of Broward County, was removed from his position in January 2019 shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis took office.
DeSantis replaced Israel with Gregory Tony, citing Israel's "neglect of duty and incompetence" during two mass shootings in Broward County -- at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January 2017 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day 2018.
The Florida Senate later upheld DeSantis' decision.
Israel is running against Tony to get his old job back in the Aug. 18 Democratic primary election.
