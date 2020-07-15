Face mask mandate now in effect for St. Lucie County

As of midnight on Wednesday, a mask mandate is in effect for St. Lucie County.
Under an emergency order issued on Monday, face coverings must be worn inside all public buildings, businesses, and establishments, as well as outdoors when social distancing cannot be practiced.
In addition, masks must be worn by customers who are dining inside and outside of restaurants, except when they are "actively consuming food and beverages."
"Our numbers have continually increased," said Clint Sperber, the health director for St. Lucie County. "Protection increases when all people are wearing face coverings."
The mask mandate does not apply to children who are under two years old, along with people with severe medical conditions or disabilities who cannot wear a mask.
The mask mandate will be in place for for at least 30 days and will be enforced. Those who refuse to follow the new rules could face a fine of up to $125.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 3,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 64 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020