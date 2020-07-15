FSU's 2021 season opener vs. Notre Dame gets new date

The 2021 season opener for Florida State and Notre Dame will now be played a day earlier.
Florida State announced Tuesday that the home game would move from its originally scheduled Sept. 6 date and "now will have the national spotlight the day before Labor Day."
A reason for the move wasn't revealed.
RELATED: Son of Seminoles star commits to FAU
The Seminoles were supposed to host the Fighting Irish on Labor Day. Instead, they'll meet the Sunday before Labor Day on Sept. 5.
Florida State last hosted Notre Dame in a controversial 31-27 victory in 2014.
The Seminoles lead the all-time series 6-3, but they were on the losing end of a lopsided 42-13 score the last time they faced the Irish at Notre Dame in 2018.
Scripps Only Content 2020