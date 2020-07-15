LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis, education officials discuss reopening schools

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education are meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss reopening schools around the state.
The meeting is taking place in Dover, which is outside of Tampa.
Earlier this month, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said all public school districts must "open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students."
However, according to education officials in Palm Beach County, school districts have some flexibility with this depending on the recommendations they receive from local health officials.
Scripps Only Content 2020