LIVE: Palm Beach County school leaders to vote on reopening plan

What will the start of the school year look like in Palm Beach County?
That's what school board members will decide on Wednesday when they officially vote on a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.
According to the school board's agenda, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donald Fennoy is recommending that all schools in the School District of Palm Beach County start the year with online distance learning.
The new school year in Palm Beach County is currently slated to start on Monday, Aug. 10.
Fennoy said his plan calls for a return to in-person instruction when Palm Beach County is allowed to enter Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
However, Fennoy added that "the District must also be prepared to pivot back to distance learning should conditions deteriorate due to a subsequent wave of outbreaks."
"Let me be clear, the goal is to get students back in school as soon and safely as possible," Fennoy told board members on Wednesday. "During this pandemic, we must commit to pouring all of our resources and the wealth of our knowledge into making distance learning a robust alternative until we can safely resume in-person instruction."
On Wednesday, school board members will consider Fennoy's recommendation, and then vote on a reopening plan. After that, the district will submit its plan to the Florida Department of Education for final approval.
"There is no doubt in any of our minds that no matter what plan this board approves for the reopening of our school system, that there are going to be a great many of you who are not going to be pleased," said school board chairman Frank Barbieri, Jr.
"The decision that we are making regarding the opening of schools are by far the most difficult I have made while serving on this school board," said board member Karen Brill.
Last week, the school board reached a consensus to begin the 2020-21 academic year with online-only classes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, along with advice from a panel of health experts.
Barbieri said on Wednesday that Dr. Alina Alonso, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, has recommended that brick and mortar schools in the county should not reopen next month.
Fennoy's recommendation to start the year with distance learning is bringing out strong opinions on both sides, with some parents relieved and others upset they don’t have the option to send their children to school.
In a 52-page presentation, Fennoy outlined his plans for virtual learning and a phased approach to in-person instruction once COVID-19 conditions improve and Palm Beach County is allowed to entered Phase Two.
"This situation is challenging. But this situation is not forever," Fennoy told board members on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis told Florida education officials that he feels brick and mortar schools can reopen safely.
