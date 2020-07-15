Negative coronavirus tests missing from Florida's infection rate

All COVID-19 cases are confirmed through diagnostic and antigen testing and then reported to the state by the labs performing the testing. Private and public laboratories are required to report positive and negative test results to the state immediately.



In recent days, the Florida Department of Health noticed that some smaller, private labs weren't reporting negative test result data to the state. The Department immediately began working with those labs to ensure that all results were being reported in order to provide comprehensive and transparent data.



As the state continues to receive results from various labs, the Department will continue educating these labs on proper protocol for reporting COVID-19 test results.