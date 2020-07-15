Okeechobee County schools offering options for students

The Okeechobee County School District is offering students three educational options for the 2020-21 academic year, which is slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
The first option is traditional in-person classroom instruction.
If you choose this option, all students and faculty will have to wear face coverings at school for the first nine weeks of the school year. In addition, the district will provide enhanced safety measures on school campuses.
Students who choose in-person instruction don't have to register online. You just show up to class on Aug. 10.
The second option is Okeechobee Synch, which is live-online learning for students who will eventually transition back to traditional school.
According to the school district, "students will attend school remotely, following the standard school schedule and bell times. This model is designed for families who would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school, but don’t yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school in August."
The Okeechobee Synch option will last at least nine weeks, and you must register online by Wednesday, July 22.
The third option is Okeechobee Virtual School, defined as "full-time online instruction completed at home."
"Families have the ability to influence their child’s schedule, however, students are expected to be working on lessons each school day. This full-time program must operate on the traditional school calendar and students are required to have all coursework completed on or before the last day of school," according to the school district.
The deadline to apply for Okeechobee Virtual School is Wednesday, July 22.
To learn more about the three educational options in Okeechobee County, click here.
