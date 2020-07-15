Owner of McCray's Backyard BBQ says he had COVID-19

"What I pretty much helped him with is understanding what to expect, what he can do, how to empower himself . This disease does have up and down syndrome so to speak. Some days you feel better then another day you feel worse," Dr. Osiyemi said. The doctor's advice: "I think they need to reach out and call their doctor. Because you need to know when you need to go to the hospital. Sometimes people wait too long and when they get to us, they end up in the ICU."