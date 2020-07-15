Palm Beach County School Board to vote on reopening plan

Palm Beach County School Board to vote on reopening plan
July 15, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 6:43 AM

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on the superintendent’s plan to start the new school year virtually for all students.

RELATED: Superintendent recommends Palm Beach County schools start with distance learning for 2020-21 academic year

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will make the formal recommendation at the board’s 2 p.m. meeting.

The decision is bringing out strong opinions on both sides with some parents relieved and others upset they don’t have the option to send their kids to school.

RELATED: Palm Beach County superintendent recommendation not well-received by parents, students

Last week, the board came to a consensus to only offer a virtual option to students in light of current COVID-19 numbers and advice from a panel of health experts.

In the 52-page presentation, the superintendent outlines plans for virtual learning and a phased approach to in-person instruction once conditions improve and Palm Beach County enters phase 2 of Florida’s reopening plan.

[ You can see the presentation here. ]

Scripps Only Content 2020