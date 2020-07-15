Palm Beach County School Board to vote on reopening plan

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on the superintendent’s plan to start the new school year virtually for all students.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will make the formal recommendation at the board’s 2 p.m. meeting.
The decision is bringing out strong opinions on both sides with some parents relieved and others upset they don’t have the option to send their kids to school.
Last week, the board came to a consensus to only offer a virtual option to students in light of current COVID-19 numbers and advice from a panel of health experts.
In the 52-page presentation, the superintendent outlines plans for virtual learning and a phased approach to in-person instruction once conditions improve and Palm Beach County enters phase 2 of Florida’s reopening plan.
