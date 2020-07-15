Palm Beach County school leaders to vote on reopening plan

What will the start of the school year look like in Palm Beach County?
That's what school board members will decide on Wednesday when they officially vote on a reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back To School
According to the school board's agenda, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donald Fennoy is recommending that all schools in the School District of Palm Beach County start the year with online distance learning.
On Wednesday, school board members will consider Fennoy's recommendation then vote on a reopening plan. After that, the district will submit it plan to the Florida Department of Education for final approval.
Fennoy's recommendation to start the year with distance learning is bringing out strong opinions on both sides, with some parents relieved and others upset they don’t have the option to send their kids to school.
Last week, the school board reached a consensus to begin the 2020-21 academic year with online-only classes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and advice from a panel of health experts.
In a 52-page presentation, Fennoy outline his plans for virtual learning and a phased approach to in-person instruction once COVID-19 conditions improve and Palm Beach County is allowed to entered Phase Two of Florida's reopening plan.
READ FENNOY'S RECOMMENDATION:
Scripps Only Content 2020