8 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jupiter

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash that injured at least eight people Wednesday evening.
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. near Indiantown Rd. and Pennock Lane.
Firefighters said the vehicles are heavily damaged and one vehicle caught fire.
Crews brought the fire under control and additional crews provided medical treatment to the injured patients.
The patients were transported to local area trauma and non-trauma hospitals.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
