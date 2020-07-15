School district decision doesn't only affect students, staff, and parents

So many decisions are in the balance off of what the Palm Beach County School District decides on the coming school year. It's not clear what after-school programs will look like and some schools may not make it all together.
"We've been waiting for this decision and it's been coming quite frankly a little bit late for decisions to be made," Eric Broday with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County said.
Broday said decisions had to be made surrounding the district's decision on what the new school year will look like.
"A normal school year, our clubs would be open roughly from 2 in the afternoon to 8 o'clock at night," he said.
That's the club's fallback plan. Distance learning would require another strategy.
"It would be our goal to try and figure out a way to be able to be open during school hours and also open after school hours," he said.
Clubs could be open for 12 hours a day, which will require fundraising.
"This has been difficult for everybody," business owner Sydney Ross said.
Ross owns two Whiz Kidz learning centers which continued to provide education and child care during this difficult time.
"The parents who do not get any assistance with their tuition, Ok, we call them private pay, a lot of them are not coming in. So we're losing the tuition for those children," she said.
A lot of her kids in the summer are public school kids who get assistance from the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County.
"It's a very bleak future and we're all trying to go day by day, staying positive and hoping for the best, unfortunately, hope can only go so far," she said.
