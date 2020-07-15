'Symptomatic lanes' coming to drive-through testing sites in Broward, Miami-Dade

He spoke about efforts being made in Miami-Dade county, one of the hardest hit counties in the state. "Over the last week or so (we) have set up four new retail-based testing sites. So these are sites that are a little bit different from drive-through. One of them is at one of the malls, you go in, you can get swabbed really quickly and be able to get a test result. So, we're going to continue to do that," he said. "I think Miami-Dade, we calculated it when I was down there yesterday down there with the county Mayor, and I think 16 or 17 percent of the county population has taken a test during the course of the pandemic. So we want to continue to do that."