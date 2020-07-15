Vero Beach Publix employee makes sure her mask doesn’t hide her smile

John Krasinski, from the hit TV show “The Office” got wind of Knowles’ story and shared it with his 1 million followers on Instagram. From there, the “paying it forward” has begun. Knowles has a side business making customized lollipops called Turco Pops. A stranger reached out to her saying he noticed she did not have a website and offered to make one for her, for free. She was blown away and still stands by her message, which she says is simple, “We need to protect ourselves. We need to protect others. And we’re going to get through this together. We just need to keep smiling, put our mask on and wash our hands. I think that’s the only solution."