Boca Raton business helping to feed those on the frontlines of coronavirus pandemic

"Every little bit helps." That's the motto of an eatery in Boca Raton where the owner has made it her mission since March to feed those on the frontlines. The men and women fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Fresh delicious meals and to have a personal note, inspiration, and just even something like that it's a traumatic thing these workers are going through," Jill Goodman, owner of Palm Beach Bagel, said.
Police, fire, hospitals, and some of the COVID-19 testing sites relish the meals. Goodman is prone to matching a customer's donation.
"One of my customers, a wonderful hard-working girl, called me and said, 'I want to feed someone today.' Great, how much money do you have? It wasn't a large amount of money. I'm like, great, I'll match your money, and this way we can feed the COVID unit," she said.
Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said it's great to see a local business help others.
"And they're doing it in a way that is charitable, is giving back to the community," he said.
Goodman said she's blessed and that means she's got to pay it forward.
"It's not a lot but isn't it the little things that really get us all that feel-good kind of moment," she said.
