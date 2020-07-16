CareerSource hosting hiring event for community health workers

CareerSource Palm Beach County is hosting a virtual hiring event in search of people interested in the health care field.
The online event will take place July 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They are seeking 30 individuals to serve as community health workers for temporary assignments through the end of the 2020 year.
As a community health worker, you will act as a lifeline to the community by providing education, outreach, and navigation to resources to county residents who have contracted or are at risk to COVID-19.
Click here to register and learn more about the hiring process.
