CareerSource hosting hiring event for community health workers
July 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 3:08 PM

CareerSource Palm Beach County is hosting a virtual hiring event in search of people interested in the health care field.

The online event will take place July 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are seeking 30 individuals to serve as community health workers for temporary assignments through the end of the 2020 year.

As a community health worker, you will act as a lifeline to the community by providing education, outreach, and navigation to resources to county residents who have contracted or are at risk to COVID-19.

Click here to register and learn more about the hiring process.

