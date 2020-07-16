City of Port St. Lucie hosts discussion on race and inclusion

The City of Port St. Lucie is providing an opportunity for police, government leaders, and community members to start a conversation surrounding race relations and inclusion.
This comes after the death of George Floyd, the man who died while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers.
"To anyone not deeply moved, imagine if that was you, or your son, or your dad," said Gregory Oravec, Mayor of Port St. Lucie.
Mayor Oravec along with the city manager, the city's police chief, and the executive director of the city's roundtable heard from residents ways they think leaders could better make the city for all people.
"This afternoon I'm here to speak about an incident that happened during a traffic stop," said Alex Oge, Assistant Principal at Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie.
Several people came to the meeting to speak in person.
"Unfortunately so many of our young people do not understand the rules of law," said Oge. "They have to respect the police officers and sometimes they do challenge them and it usually ends up bad for them."
Others made comments over Zoom.
"The members of our community must be taught to respect and obey the police especially while they're stopped by the police, maybe that should be a part of driver's education," said one speaker on Zoom.
Mayor Oravec said Thursday night's forum will likely be the first of many.
"We should all want justice and not just in this case," said Mayor Oravec. "We should all want a more just society for all people."
