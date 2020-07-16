Dolphins won’t have fans at home preseason games

Miami Dolphins fans won't be allowed to attend training camp or preseason games this year.
The team made the announcement Thursday as part of a series of safety measures intended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
That means the Dolphins will play the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 20) and Detroit Lions (Aug. 27) without any fans at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tailgating will also be prohibited during the 2020 season, and everyone inside the stadium will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
The Dolphins said stadium capacity for regular-season games will be determined at a later date.
2020 Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule
"Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular-season home game, so we'll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said.
Garfinkel said the focus will be on the health and safety of players, coaches, support staff and fans this season.
The earliest that fans will get the opportunity to see the Dolphins at home this year will be Sept. 20 against the Buffalo Bills.
"We're ready for any scenario and feel very good about the diligence and attention to detail that has gone into creating the safest environment we can if we are able to have fans on Sept. 20," Garfinkel said.
Scripps Only Content 2020