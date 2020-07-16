2 injured in motorcycle crash near West Palm Beach

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred Thursday at 6:21 p.m. near Belvedere and Haverhill roads.
Fire crews at the scene reported two motorcyclists, an adult male, and an adult female lying in the road.
The patients were transported to a local area trauma hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No word on what caused the crash.
