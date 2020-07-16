Port St. Lucie man wins $2M playing lottery scratch-off game

A Port St. Lucie man just hit the jackpot, winning $2 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Guido Chibas, 64, of Port St. Lucie, recently claimed the top prize playing the $2,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC game, according to lottery officials.
Chibas purchased his winning ticket from Bayshore Corner Store, located at 1308 Southwest Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.
Officials said the retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Chibas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $1.4 million.
The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49. However, the odds of winning $2 million are 1-in-3,360,000.
