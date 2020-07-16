Publix announces mask mandate inside all stores

Attention, Publix shoppers.
Starting next week all customers will be required to wear a mask or some sort of face covering while inside any Publix store.
The Florida-based grocery chain posted on its website that the mandate will take effect on July 21.
Publix cited CDC guidelines for the move and emphasized that face coverings must be worn over both your nose and mouth.
The grocer has also implemented measures to help shoppers adhere to social distancing including one-way aisles and marking off 6-foot increments at the checkout aisle.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Publix is one of the latest retailers to announce a mask mandate at their stores. Other businesses requiring face coverings include Target, Walmart and CVS.
The CDC says on their website that "a cloth face covering may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others."
Scripps Only Content 2020