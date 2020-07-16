YMCA prepared to assist students with distance learning

With the proposal of starting the school year with distance learning in Palm Beach County, many parents are looking for options for their children.
The YMCA of South Palm Beach County said it recognizes some families may need help with online learning in the fall, so they are creating a whole new program to help them out.
The YMCA is halfway through its summer camp season, and CEO Jason Hagensick said they are now looking at how they can help at the start of the school year with local schools possibly being online-only.
"It is taking what we are historically good at, which is proving supervised programs and activities, but modifying it based on today’s needs," Hagensick said.
A new program is being formed to offer parents a place to leave their children during the day.
Hagensick said it will be safe and controlled.
"The viral component will be in place to try and support parents, giving them an option," Hagensick said.
Single dad Christopher Tapia said this is a program he would need for his 8-year-old daughter, because he's not sure how his daughter could learn online while he's working.
"Being able to work, teach my child and be able to put food on the table," Tapia said.
Hagensick said the plan is to work with the School District of Palm Beach County and parents to make sure all needs are met.
YMCA locations in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach could support about 100 children for an online learning program.
"They have to have someplace where their children will be appropriately supervised, and that is what we are trying to provide," Hagensick said.
