Aronberg says coronavirus 'can knock anyone out'

No one is immune to the coronavirus.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Friday he is still recovering after testing positive earlier this week.
He said this experience has made him more motivated than ever to remind people to wear a mask and get tested.
"I had a low-grade fever, a cough, fatigue, a headache, so you have to take it seriously. For people out there who think it's their personal liberty and refuse to wear a mask, and so doing so puts others at risk, shame on you because we are all in this together," said Aronberg.
Aronberg remains in quarantine but considers himself lucky because he did not have to be hospitalized and said his symptoms have been mild.
"Even though the symptoms were somewhat mild, it still needs to be taken seriously. This is the kind of virus that can knock anyone out," said Aronberg.
He said he appreciates everyone's messages and calls and is looking forward to returning to the office once it is safe to do so.
