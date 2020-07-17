Florida's coronavirus reported deaths rise by 128, cases climb by 11,548

Palm Beach County's death toll increased by a record 21 to 659 after 4 Thursday. The increase was the third highest in the state and broke the record of 20 set last Thursday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie climbed by 6 to 78 -- matching the record two days earlier -- as Martin rose by 1 to 47 and Indian River increased by 2 to 24. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths Saturday.