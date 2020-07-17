Jobless numbers showing improvement in Palm Beach County

New job numbers released Friday show that unemployment in Florida was down 3.3 percent in June, according to the state. But those figures don't discount the thousands of workers still struggling since the pandemic hit the U.S. this year.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said June's unemployment rate was 10.4 percent, a decrease from the May rate of 13.7 percent.
Most of the state, except South Florida, moved to Phase two last month, which allowed more businesses to reopen like tattoo parlors, bowling alleys, massage, and tanning salons to reopen.
Numbers from the state show that Florida businesses gained 292,800 jobs in the last month. Despite the encouraging numbers, private-sector jobs were down 523,700 since last year.
Economists said Friday that the state's economic future remains clouded by recent spikes in Florida's COVID-19 caseload. That is evidenced by this week's showing that jobless claims almost doubled last week from the previous week.
Additionally, a host of large hotels have said that they are turning temporary furloughs from March into permanent layoffs at the end of July.
Year-over-year, the hospitality industry has lost more than one in five jobs in Florida.
WPTV continues to hear from workers out of job for months who are having problems collecting benefits.
U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents southern Palm Beach County, explained what he's still hearing from the public.
"Every one of our offices has received so many calls from frustrated, outraged and frankly terribly-sad constituents of ours who are struggling so desperately," said Deutch.
In recent weeks there has been growing speculation about halting reopening plans and restoring lockdowns.
South Florida Democratic members of Congress held a Zoom meeting on Friday to discuss the issues.
"We can help the Floridians whose economic welfare is being challenged as ... we take steps to help all of Florida get back in position to stay healthy and save lives,” Deutch said.
Unemployment in Palm Beach County
For the second straight month, Palm Beach County is posting lower unemployment even as COVID-19 cases rise.
The numbers provided by the state show that Palm Beach County is currently among the top five areas for unemployment in Florida.
In June, unemployment in Palm Beach County was 10.4 percent as compared to 13.3 percent in May and 14.2 percent in April. Only Orlando, Lakeland, Broward and Miami-Dade counties had higher June unemployment rates in Florida than Palm Beach County.
However, Tom Veenstra with CareerSource Palm Beach County said it is an improvement from the spring.
"This is the second month of improvement in the jobs picture, so we’re happy about that," said Tom Veenstra of CareerSource Palm Beach.
Palm Beach County’s unemployment rate for June is nearly four full points lower than in April.
Veenstra points to job opportunities in sectors like health care and technical services that are helping keep people employed.
"We’re not so dependent on theme parks, cruise ships, international air travel, things that are impacting the other major markets in the state," Veenstra said. "Businesses are reopening and fortunately for Palm Beach County our economy is diversified. Since the last recession hit, we’re not as dependent on hospitality and tourism."
Uncertainty still lingers as coronavirus cases keep rising in Florida.
“Unfortunately, as the number of COVID cases continue to rise, it’s really unclear as to how the improvement will last,” Veenstra said.
Unemployment on the Treasure Coast
CareerSource Research Coast, which serves Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties, said Friday that the region's unemployment rate is 9.4 percent, lower than the state's rate of 10.4 percent.
Here is the unemployment rate for the following counties:
- 8 percent in Martin County
- 10 percent in St. Lucie County
- 9.7 for Indian River County - Ranks as No. 8 for highest unemployment in Florida
There are still an estimated 25,633 unemployed residents in these Treasure Coast counties.
Port St. Lucie had a 9.3 percent unemployment rate in June, which is No. 13 in the state.
Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press
